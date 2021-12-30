Ziggey’s Inn announces they will close their doors after January 2nd

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Ziggey’s Inn in Allouez is the latest Wisconsin Supper Club to announce its closure.

Randy Karlen, a customer said, “Ziggey’s is kinda a staple in the area. My family and I have been coming here since my early 20’s and it’s just a nice supper club.”

Customers of Ziggey’s say they were surprised and saddened to hear they would be closing their doors after January 2nd.

Amanda Yocius, another customer said, “We’re gonna miss everybody here for sure. It was pretty shocking when I heard yesterday that they were closing.”

In a Facebook post, the Ziggey’s Family said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce due to the sale of the building our last day open will be January 2, 2022. We would like to express our gratitude to all our customers for their patronage over the years. We have truly been blessed. Thank you all for the wonderful memories.”

“These have been standing forever and to see each one of them dissipate and go away it’s been pretty sad,” said Yocius.

Randy Karlen says when he had kids of his own Ziggey’s stayed his family spot, becoming a favorite of his daughter.

“Tonight’s her birthday and finding out Ziggey’s is gonna be closing after the 2nd she definitely wanted fish tonight,” said Karlen.

Ziggey’s Inn patrons said they wish the family nothing but the best as they embark on the next chapter of their life.