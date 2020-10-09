Zombie themed paintball course taking over Commando Paintball Sports this Halloween

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Halloween is just around the corner and to get in the spooky spirit, a few haunted attractions are springing up around Northeast Wisconsin.

It’s an attraction that is sure to have you feeling chilled to the bone. If you’ve ever been terrified of zombies, then there’s no better cure than to give them a good old paintball cure.

Commando Paintball Sports are getting in the Halloween spirit this fall by hosting a Zombie Shoot. Known for having nine different paintball courses, the actions sports extra ordinaire’s are putting their resources to good use and dishing up some scares. Having been around for more than 8 years, the paintball enthusiasts have expanded their operation into a full fledged fright fest.

Not only will they have their Zombie Shoot, but a number of other attractions as well- including a haunted house and a haunted walk that includes an eerie path along a supernatural swamp. They’ll also be following recommended health and safety guidelines, with guests required to wear masks if they want to tag along for the ride.

“I thought, that’s a great idea but I thought I could make it cooler!” says Derek Muenster, Owner of Commando Paintball Sports. “That’s why we came up with the idea of the busses and the paintball guns are actually swivel mounted on the bus so nobody can get shot except for the zombies. We thought we’ll go through the woods and they’ll start coming out and stuff like that. Since we’ve done that, it’s just continued to grow and grow- it’s really popular.”

The Zombie Shoot will be taking place starting this Saturday from 7 until close. It will be taking place every Friday and Saturday through Halloween.

You can check them out online right here as well as on their Facebook page.