BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – A zoo in Baraboo is offering residents in the area another way to dispose of their Christmas trees instead of throwing them out.

The Ochsner Park Zoo, located at 903 Park Street in Baraboo posted on its Facebook page about the unique way to donate your used pines, however, there are a few guidelines to follow.

Guidelines provided by the Ochsner Park Zoo include:

No tinsel, fake snow, or spray paint

No flame retardant sprays

Triple check for ornaments, hooks, and any other decorations

Workers at the zoo say animals use the trees for all sorts of things, goats and pigs can eat them, while beavers and bears rip them apart to use as bedding.

“It’s great enrichment because it is always good for the animals to express natural behaviors, and giving them natural items allows them to exhibit those natural behaviors,” stated Katie Gries, the Ochsner Park Zoo Manager.

You can leave your tree in the parking lot by the brown maintenance shed.