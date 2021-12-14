Zoo in Wisconsin catches fire, structure a ‘complete loss’, no animals believed to be injured

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders found fire and flames at a zoo’s shelter enclosure for donkeys and llamas in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, on Dec. 14 around 4:15 a.m. crews responded to a report of a structure fire inside the Ochsner Park Zoo. When police officers arrived on scene they found the donkey and llama shelter enclosure had visible fire and smoke showing.

The Baraboo Fire Department reportedly contained the fire, and the animals were moved by staff to another area. Authorities say that none of the animals appear to be injured, and are in the care of zoo staff.

However, the structure was reported as a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Baraboo Fire and Police Departments.

Baraboo is in Sauk County and about an hour and a half west of Fond du Lac.

No further information was released at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.