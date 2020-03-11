Breaking News
Zyana’s father thankful for community support

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Zyana’s father, Lyndon Corbin, describes his 3-year-old daughter as wonderful, always happy, and playful.

Corbin says, “She always wanted to get to know other people that she didn’t even know and just bring happiness to everybody.”

Zyana Corbin was killed in February after she and her mother were attacked with an edged weapon.

Zyana’s father says he’s devastated but is finding strength from family and the Fox Cities community. “I’m hanging in there. I’m pulling a lot of strength from my family and friends. There’s been so much support from the city of Appleton and Neenah. It really helped me a lot, this whole town has been really really kind to me and the whole family and I really am appreciative of it.”

Appleton Police asked the community to wear pink, which was Zyana’s favorite color, to support her family and friends.

Captain Polly Olson says, “The community likes to have something positive to focus on and giving them an opportunity to wear pink, to show support for Zyana and her family, really come together as a community, I think is an important thing.”

Corbin says, “I think that’s that great that although this was an unfortunate situation for my daughter. It’s bringing people together and bringing awareness to domestic violence and things of that nature. I think that is really really good. Although this situation was tragic we can learn a lot from it and move forward and I think that is really good.”

In addition to pink, Zyana’s father says she loved Dora the Explorer, Peppa the Pig and reading.

A GOFUNDME account has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.

