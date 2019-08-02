Local singer ready to perform National Anthem at Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Six years ago at the age of 11, Franki Moscato stood front and center on Lambeau Field to sing the National Anthem in front of a packed house for Family Night.

Fast forward to 2019, she’s excited to take the stage again Friday night.

“I’m a very patriotic person, I care a lot about my country,” Moscato said on Local 5 This Morning. “I think this is the best opportunity I can think of to sing such a powerful song, and I get to meet the Packers – there’s nothing better than that!”

If you can’t catch Franki at Family Night, she has a handful of other performances coming up:

Franki recently won a Gold Ticket on the hit show American Idol. She’s also working on an album. You can visit her website by clicking here.

