Local soccer fans celebrate U.S. women’s team win

Green Bay soccer fans had some fun watching the U.S. women’s soccer team bring home the world cup.

The Green Bay Distillery opened doors a little early at 10 a.m. for those eager fans today.

They had their special Sunday deals for the watch party, including $3 Bloody Mary’s and screwdrivers.

The Distillery’s general manager explained how they bring fans together to watch U.S. soccer games.



“We’re the home of the American Outlaws, we’re the Green Bay chapter and what that means we put the game on for every men’s or women’s game and we play the sound for the game also,” says Mike McNerney, general manager of the Distillery.