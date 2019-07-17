Local Vietnam vet raising money for ‘Veterans’ Voices’ magazine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Rich Wangard is an Air Force veteran who served three tours to Vietnam during the war. Battling the affects of PTSD and Agent Orange have taken a toll on his body, and his mind.

However, he’s found some relief through writing. He submits articles to Veterans’ Voices – a nationally-published magazine that allows veterans like Rich to write about their personal struggles in a way to heal their physical and mental wounds.

The magazine relies on donations from the public to continue their operation. Rich has started his own donation page on Facebook, with nearly $1,000 raised so far.

