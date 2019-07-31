Congressman Mike Gallagher hosts trauma care event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Congressman Mike Gallagher hosted a trauma-informed care event today over at NWTC in Green Bay.

Northeast Wisconsin leaders in crisis response, child welfare systems, and community organizations all shared their experiences on the progress made in the field.

They also discussed how services can continue to improve for youth and families who are dealing with difficult situations.

Individuals who have direct experience working with and participating in these systems shared their personal stories and insights on how to better serve those who have experienced trauma.