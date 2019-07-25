Packers fans offer opinions, predictions at team’s first training camp practice

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)

The Green Bay Packers held their first training camp practice of 2019 at Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, and thousands of fans showed up to support the team.

“I brought the family up,” said Bob Biba, of Boscobel. “We’ve done this once before and had a great time with it. It’s just a fun experience.”

“I come back every summer to come here…. my sons live here, my grandchildren,” said Larry Gorelick, who grew up in Wisconsin, but now lives in Arizona.

“I wasn’t thinking about coming down here today, and then I started thinking, beautiful day, might as well go down,” said Chris Peterson of Green Bay. “I never regret it.”

Training Camp is a Packers tradition that began all the way back in 1946 under original head coach Curly Lambeau. This year’s camp – the 74th in team history – is expected to attract about 90,000 visitors from across, not only the country, but the world.

“I like the quarterback drills,” Gorelick said. “I like to watch them throw the footballs into the baskets, into the nets. That’s a lot of fun for me… When you can get close to them, you can watch all the defense and the offense play, and it’s very exciting.”

“In a game… not everyone kicks the field goals, and not everyone gets passed the ball,” said 4th grader Ryan Collar. “In training camp, everyone does it.”

Some fans used the practice as an opportunity to get a glimpse of new coach Matt LaFleur.

“I’m excited to see what he’s gonna do for our team,” said Rose Loucks of Two Rivers.

And some offered predictions for the upcoming season.

“They’re gonna be in the playoffs,” said Biba.

“I think they’ll be right up there, near the top,” said Jim Krueger of Green Bay.

“Hopefully better than last year,” Loucks said, laughing.

“At least 9-7… if not better,” Peterson said.

LIVE: Justin Razavi WFRV is at Ray Nitschke Field for the Packers’ first Training Camp practice. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Thursday, July 25, 2019

The Packers full practice schedule for 2019 can be found here.