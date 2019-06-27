US Venture hosts annual wellness expo

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

An Appleton business hosted a health initiative Thursday, with members of the U.S. Luge Team making an appearance.

US Venture’s annual wellness expo featured over forty area wellness-related exhibitors.

The company says they hope initiatives like this help their work force succeed in all facets of their life.

“I hope they start partnerships with companies within the area that help them along their wellness journey, whatever their wellness goal may be, and get them started,” said Jen Sabee, the company’s wellness specialist.

As part of the event, members of the USA luge team hosted a luge slider search, where they taught attendees how to luge. They will also be visiting the appleton boys and girls club Friday, showing the kids how to street sled down a ramp.