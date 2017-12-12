Longwell, Tauscher to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 16: Offensive tackle Mark Tauscher #65 of the Green Bay Packers is ready to protect the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during NFL action at Lambeau Field on November 16, 2008 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 37-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced today that it will induct former Packers players Ryan Longwell and Mark Tauscher at the 48th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

The event will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018, in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Placekicker Ryan Longwell entered the NFL in 1997 as a free agent, first signing with the San Francisco 49ers and coming to Green Bay off waivers later that year. Longwell’s 1,054 career points during his nine seasons (1997-2005) with the Packers stood as the team’s all-time scoring mark until 2015. He connected on 226 field goals and 376 extra points during his Packers career, leading the club in scoring in nine consecutive seasons. His 964 points from 1997-2004 were the most in the NFL over that span, and he holds Packers records for most consecutive games scoring, with 144 games from 1997-2005, and most consecutive PATs made, with 156 (2001-05). Following his tenure with the Packers, he spent time with the Vikings and Seahawks before choosing to retire with the Packers in 2013, at which time he ranked No. 13 on the NFL’s all-time scoring list, with 1,687 career points.

Offensive tackle Mark Tauscher, selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL Draft, played in 134 games with 132 starts during his 11-year Packers career (2000-10). A Wisconsin native and University of Wisconsin alumnus, Tauscher made an immediate impact in his rookie year, taking over the right tackle position in Week 2. He started each game the rest of the season and was named to the Football News all-rookie team. Tauscher formed a longtime, reliable tackle tandem with fellow 2000 draftee and now-Packers Hall of Famer Chad Clifton, setting the standard for a consistent offensive line. Among Tauscher’s most significant contributions were helping pave the way for club records in rushing (2,558 yards) and average per carry (5.0) in 2003, and a franchise record for fewest sacks allowed (14) in 2004.

Information about tickets for the banquet, which begins with a cash bar at 4:30 p.m., with dinner and program to follow at 7:00 p.m., is still being finalized and will be released in the near future at packershalloffame.com.