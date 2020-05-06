Man allegedly cuts throat of a woman on Highway 45, 4-year-old child was a passenger

TOW OF WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) A Hortonville man is in custody for allegedly cutting the throat of a Wittenberg women in a vehicle, with her daughter as a passenger.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Tuesday around 10:42 p.m. on Highway 45 when they received a call that a 34-year-old woman had her throat cut by a 31-year-old man while they were on the highway. The woman was driving the vehicle while her 4-year-old daughter and the man were passengers.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle stopped on the side of the roadway and a struggle ensued, that’s when the woman had her throat cut with a knife by the man.

The sheriff’s office says a passerby picked up the woman and her daughter and transported them to a safe location, where deputies and medical personnel provided help and transported her to a medical facility.

The man was found at the scene and is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was released.