Man taken into custody, two in hospital following standoff with Wausau Police

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) — One man is in custody and two people are in the hospital following a standoff with the Wausau Police Department Thursday Evening.

The incident happend around 7:00 PM on S. 24th Avenue near Helmke Street.

Callers indicated they heard shots fired near the area.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with undetermined medical issues (not gunshot wounds) and a man displaying a firearm.

There was standoff between the officers and the man until he decided to put down the firearm, at which point he was arrested.

Officers did locate spent ammunition casings at the scene.

The two individuals with undetermine medical issues were transported to a local hospital for treatment.