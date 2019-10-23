Manitowoc Public Library hosting ‘Close to Home’ program aimed at discussing domestic issues

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) The Manitowoc Public Library is hosting a domestic issues series called, “Close to Home.” Now in its third year, the program explores an array of topics with the goal of impacting the lives of people throughout the area.

Some of the topics are difficult to talk about. In the past, everything from guns in school to freedom of speech have been discussed.

On Thursday, October 24th, Susan Angel Miller will be presenting, “Understanding Organ Donation.” It runs from 6-8 p.m.

Susan is a Milwaukee-based career volunteer whose life changed as a result of a traumatic event in her family. You can read more about her presentation here.

Then on Monday, October 28th, Jeff Ditzenberger will be presenting, “It’s Okay to not be Okay.” His discussion will also run from 6-8 p.m.

Jeff set fire to an abandoned structure years ago, with the intention of never leaving. He now speaks to groups about the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues and talking about suicide. You can learn more about what he will be discussing by clicking here.

Tim Gadzinski with the library stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about the importance of bringing domestic issues to the forefront, and what he hopes the public takes away from the upcoming discussions.

For more information on the, “Close to Home” program, click here.