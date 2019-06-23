Marinette residents raise money for K9 unit

MARINETTE, Co. – Residents came together to help raise money for their local law enforcement’s K9 unit.



The Barking Spot hosted a pet wash with officers to raise funds for the Marinette county K9 partners group.

Folks were able to get a $20 bath for their pooches and they also got to meet the officers and their trusty canines.

There was plenty of fun at the event with food and drinks — along with the officers and their K9s giving demonstrations.

The supporting group says the K9 unit is always in need of funds.



“They are in needs of funds all the time,” says Robin Thom with the Barking Spot. “You never know when a dog gets sick, you never know when things break down that they need as far as the door locks when they open the heaters, the air conditioning, stuff like that for the dogs.”

The $20 bath special continues through the month of June.