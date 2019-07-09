Mayor Hanna reflects on trip to Appleton’s sister city in Japan

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Mayor Tim Hanna recently arrived back home from Japan after visiting Appleton’s sister city – Kanonji.

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Hanna said that the two cities have a lot in common, including an aging population.

“How do we combat that? How do we take care of our older citizens? How do we make sure that our children want to stay here and grow up and make a home here? [We have the] same challenges,” Hanna said.

