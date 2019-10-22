Mayor Tim Hanna talks more about decision to not seek reelection on Local 5 This Morning

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) After 23 years of service, Mayor Tim Hanna has decided to not run for reelection in 2020.

Hanna made the announcement Monday afternoon at the Appleton City Center. He was first elected mayor in 1996, and is the city’s longest-serving mayor.

“I’ll be 63 in March,” Hanna said during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “[I] really had to think hard, ‘do I want to do this another four years?'”

Hanna reflected on some of the city’s accomplishments the past two decades, looking towards the future, and other reasons that went into his decision. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Hanna’s last day in office will be on April 21st, 2020.