Mild and a little muggy Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Mild and muggy kicking off the day, and with light winds you can expect some patchy areas of ground fog. Rain chances will be minimal Wednesday, but there still could be an isolated sprinkle or shower through the day. Otherwise, you can expect mostly cloudy skies will some partial clearing late in the day.

Temperatures will be in the 70s again for most spots. Green Bay, 72 degrees. The Fox Valley and inland will make it into the mid and upper 70s. By Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay, cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tonight, we’ll keep the dry trend going with partly cloudy skies. There may also be some FOG generated again overnight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be a nice day. Any morning cloud cover will start to clear out with emerging sunshine and the arrival of high pressure. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid and upper 70s.

Nearly perfect weather for Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature lots of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake.

Most of Sunday should be dry, but our next system will bring increasing rain chances for the second half of the day. Highs should make it to 78 degrees.