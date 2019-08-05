Mile of Music wraps up another successful year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton’s most popular music fest ended on a high note today in the city’s downtown.

Mile of Music once again enjoyed a successful year.

Here are the numbers:

More than 100,000 people jammed out at the more than 60 different venues.

200 plus up-and-coming artists performed more than 900 free live shows all week along the mile-stretch of College Avenue.

There were some new additions that organizers will bring back for next year’s festival.

“We tried the Ormsby Hall, site on the Lawrence Campus with the idea of having couches and chairs outside and having it kind of being a living room setting outside. Tiny house theme that worked well our food court with 3 food trucks at Washington Square worked really well. So I think its safe to say we’ll work on a couple of new wrinkles to the festival probably each so that folks that are coming can find something new each year.” -Dave Willems: Founder, Mile of Music

Mile of Music returns to the streets of downtown Appleton August 2020.