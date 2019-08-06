Milwaukee man dead in Outagamie Co. two-vehicle crash

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) A 63-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead following a two-vehicle crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:20 p.m. on Monday on County Highway A between Center Valley Road and Krueger Road.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by the man from Milwaukee was heading south on CTH A, when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old man from Black Creek who was traveling north.

The man from Black Creek was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The man from Milwaukee where transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.