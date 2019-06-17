Monday evening forecast

Skies will be mostly clear this evening with a slow increase in the cloud cover through the overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. There could be an isolated shower for areas well to the northwest by early Tuesday morning. Lows will cool into the 50s for most areas.

More clouds are anticipated on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected. Look for highs in the 60s near the lake with the rest of the region well into the 70s.

Cooler weather behind the front is expected on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Temperatures will get back into the 70s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More showers and storms are expected for the upcoming weekend.