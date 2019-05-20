Monday Evening Forecast

Skies will clear across the area through the overnight allowing temperatures to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s with light winds. Areas of patchy fog may develop early Tuesday morning.

We’ll have sunshine to begin Tuesday before more clouds move in through the afternoon with temperatures away from the lake in the lower 60s. Rain showers arrive Tuesday night and continue into at least the first half of the day Wednesday.

Warmer weather builds in late in the work week and into the weekend with highs well into the 70s.