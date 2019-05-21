More rain showers arrive tonight

From Storm Team 5…

Early evening, a stray shower can’t be ruled out – but chances for rain aren’t great. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect rain chances to pick up after 10 or 11 pm.

Tonight, cloudy skies will give way to scattered showers developing overnight, along with a few thunderstorms. East winds will be breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour with lows falling to 48 degrees.

Tomorrow may feature a rain shower early in the morning, then partly sunny skies will be emerging for the rest of the day. An isolated shower in north-central Wisconsin can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but the majority of the area will be dry. Temperatures bump up to the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day. A mix of sun and clouds will carry us into the afternoon with a high near 75 degrees.

A good bet for rain will be Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move, and temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Saturday brings back some sunshine in the afternoon, and dry conditions to kick off the holiday weekend. Daytime highs climb to 78 degrees.

Sunday looks like a mainly dry day, but there is a slight chance for a shower. It will still be mild with a high of 72.

Memorial Day on Monday also appears to be dry. You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for services with temperatures around 66 degrees.