More rain & thunder to start the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Saturday, After some heavy downpours Friday night, we will have some more showers and t-storms move in on Saturday. That chance will be from the morning and into the early afternoon…the severe threat will be low…followed by some late day clearing. Highs will be much cooler around 62 degrees.

Sunday, expect dry weather with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay cool around 65 degrees for the afternoon.

Monday, some showers will be possible early, but they will not last too long. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday, expect a dry start with a chance for some showers and t-storms later in the day. Highs will begin to warm up in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs back to the upper 70s.