Nathan Thomas served in Army during pivotal time for the United States: 9/11

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Nathan Thomas hated Army boot camp.

“It’s called embracing the suck, sometimes it just sucks,” Thomas said.

Whatever you have to tell yourself to get through it: That was the mindset for 18-year-old Thomas, as he trained for the army at Fort Benning in 1999.

But joining the Army was something Thomas always wanted to do, it was a decision he made at the age of 17.

After listening to stories from his Grandfather, a veteran who survived Pearl Harbor, Thomas knew enlisting was what he wanted.

“I held my Grandpa to a really high regard when it came to that,” Thomas said. “I mean I grew up with it, it was always fun to listen to, I always heard it, and it was always the same story every time, I could probably tell it better than he could,” Thomas recalled.

Thomas would soon be writing his own story.

He completed airborne school before finishing basic training in 1999. Then he shipped out to Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

It was only a few weeks before Thomas and his unit were deployed to Kosovo in early 2000.

“That was great, I thought ‘Wow man, I’ve been in this thing for less than a year and I’m already getting my first deployment,'” he said. “That was kind of what I wanted, I was hoping to get out and see the world like my Grandfather.

Little did Thomas know, the world was about to change on Sept. 11, 2001.

“All of the sudden you just heard (about the planes hitting the towers) on the TVs all the way down the hallway,” said Thomas.

“I looked out my window in my barracks room (at Fort Bragg) and it almost looked like someone just shook up an ant hill because there’s just people running, sprinting around the company area. And I’m like, ‘Woah, this is the real deal.’”

It was 2003 when Thomas and the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment were finally deployed to a Ford Operating Base in Gardez, Afghanistan.

“That’s really when it hit hard. What we were doing there, why we were there. Because it was the wild west, that’s what I tell people because it was like a frontier for us, for me,” he said.

The mission was recon; Gathering information and scoping out enemy position.

It lasted for about four months, with Thomas and his platoon often coming under fire but they never lost an American soldier.

“As corny as it sounds, I really thought, ‘Man, this is history in the making,’” Thomas said. “We listened to the invasion of Iraq on a satellite radio from Afghanistan, so I mean this was all new,” he said. “Again, it was exciting, you know, you’re 22 and I was a team leader, so it was a great ride, it really was.”

Flash forward to a few months later in early 2004, and Thomas would be heading out for his final deployment to Iraq, where he helped train the first Iraqi National Guard.

Thomas’s time in the army came to an end that year in 2004. He looks back on it fondly, but there’s one person he wishes he could share it with; his Grandfather.

“I wish I could sit and talk with him today, and just talk soldier to soldier, instead of grandfather (to grandson), you know?”

