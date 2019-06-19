National Pollinator Week taking over Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This week is National Pollinator Week, which is devoted to protecting insects and birds that are vital to our food supply.

Local organizations such as the Butterfly Gardens of Wisconsin will be hosting educational programs for the community.

“You can purchase specific wildflowers or plants, we sell those and you might find them at other places too. You can quit using some of the more intense pesticides; you want to go with natural ones because, unfortunately, it’s killing off our bees and butterflies,” said Marty Voight, co-owner of the Butterfly Gardens of Wisconsin.

National Pollinator Week runs through this Sunday, June 23.

