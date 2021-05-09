1 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others wounded after a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 attending an event inside the hotel had an argument that escalated into shots being fired by more than one person.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.