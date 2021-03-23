10 dead, including police officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — A shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday left 10 people dead, including a police officer, authorities said. A lone suspect is in custody.

Hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area responded to the afternoon attack, converging on a King Soopers supermarket in a busy shopping plaza in southern Boulder.

Authorities haven’t yet identified the suspected shooter, though Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the suspect was the only person injured and was receiving medical care.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Foothills Hospital in Boulder was treating one person from the shooting scene but refused further comment, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” Dougherty said. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”

Ofc. Eric Talley, 51 (Photo courtesy Boulder Police Department)

The slain officer was identified late Monday as 51-year-old Officer Eric Talley, one of the first on the scene. Ofc. Talley has been a member of the department since 2010.

“My heart goes out to the victims of this incident and I’m grateful to the police officers who responded,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed as police were still notifying their family members.

Police plan to provide updates on the mass shooting during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers store Monday over reports of a man shot in his vehicle, according to NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police said.

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building’s roof.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to scene and the FBI Denver field office is also assisting.

Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

Another witness told KDVR that they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks.

The witness said a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.”

The witness also said they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through the delivery entrance. The witness also told KDVR that the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market.

“Not one is like the other but interestingly we’re seeing this again in Colorado where we saw Columbine and the movie theater shooting in Aurora that actually set new standards for how we respond to this,” former FBI Special Agent Phil Andrew told NewsNation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Monday on the events at the supermarket.

“Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store,” he wrote.

The King Soopers chain said in a statement that it was offering prayers and support “to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.”

