13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

National
BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — Thirteen people were shot Saturday night as a large group gathered in a Louisiana city for a memorial service for a man whose body was found earlier this month, authorities said.

No one was killed, but one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. shooting in Bogalusa, police said. Bogalusa is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans.

The crowd was gathered to remember Dominique James, who was missing for several days before being found dead May 8 in a car, investigators said.

James was last heard from heading to an unknown location to pick up an all-terrain vehicle on May 2, police said.

His death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details.

No arrests have been made in the memorial service shooting, and police said in a statement they haven’t had witnesses give them information either.

