2 accused in probe of Giuliani associates are due in court

David Correia leaves Federal Court after his appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in New York. Correia, a Florida man accused of conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions made an initial court appearance Wednesday after flying to Kennedy Airport in New York City to turn himself in. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

NEW YORK (AP) — Two businessmen are being arraigned on charges they conspired with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions.

David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are expected to make a federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Manhattan.

They are among four men charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could help their political and business interests, including a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

Two other men charged in the case, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

Prosecutors say Correia and Kukushkin teamed with Parnus and Fruman in a scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states in an attempt to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.

Money for those donations was actually supplied, prosecutors say, by a foreign national with “Russian roots.” That person has not been named by prosecutors.

All of the defendants are U.S. citizens, but Kukushkin and Parnas were born in Ukraine and Fruman in Belarus.

Attorneys for Correia and Kukushkin declined to comment at their initial court appearances.