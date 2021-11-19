2 people shot in parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says two people were shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

The shooting was reported at 1250 S. Chambers Road around 12:25 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Their ages are unknown at this time.

Hinkley High School is on lockdown.

Hinkley High School is about three miles from Central High School, which is near where six teenagers were shot earlier this week.

“What we have to recognize is that we are dealing with a public health crisis,” said Christina Amparan, manager of the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program, after Monday’s shooting.

Watch live coverage in the video player above.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Dave Benz

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings

Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

Locker Room: Recapping Packers 17-0 win over Seattle