20-year-old dog in Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history

National

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Tenn. (KRON) — A dog in Tennessee who has celebrated her 20th birthday has apparently become the oldest known living golden retriever in history, according to a recent blog post from the Golden Hearts Golden Retriever Rescue.

Her name is August, nicknamed “Augie,” and she turned 20 on April 24. She lives with her owners Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt.

More: Neenah receives land for dog park from Kimberly-Clark

The Hetterscheidts said Augie was previously placed in two homes before they adopted her when she was 14.

“They figured that most people wouldn’t want such an elderly golden, but they had no idea of the upcoming journey they would be on with Augie,” the rescue group wrote. “They’ve taken her on RV trips all around the country, she’s got several canine and feline siblings, and she gets to play fetch in the pool.”

According to Golden Heart, Augie celebrated her birthday with a dog-friendly carrot cake and some quality time with her golden retriever siblings, Sherman, Belle and Bruce.

More: Two dogs missing following Winnebago County crash

Jennifer Hetterscheidt said despite her age, Augie is still “surprisingly healthy,” and although she is a bit shaky upon first waking up, Augie can still move around well and enjoys daily walks around the yard.

The average lifespan of a golden retriever is between 10 and 12 years.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"