3 reporters ordered to testify about attack on state senator

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three reporters have been subpoenaed to testify at a Dane County trial for two women accused of attacking a state senator last year.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds says the reporters must testify about what they saw when Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten on June 24, 2020 while taking video of a protest in downtown Madison.

Kerida O’Reilly and Samantha Hamer are charged with felony battery and disorderly conduct.

Investigators believe the women attacked Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter during a protest outside the state Capitol on June 23. During the same night, protesters toppled two statues outside the state Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15. Chali Pittman of WORT-FM, Lance Veeser of WKOW-TV and Dylan Brogan of Isthmus have been called to testify.