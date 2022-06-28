MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday.

The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released.

The patrol said the fourth fatality was aboard the Southwest Chief train, as were two others who died. The driver of a dump truck that was hit by the train Monday near Mendon, Missouri, also died.

A worker tosses debris off railroad tracks alongside the wreckage of a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)

A Missouri state trooper controls traffic, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on a road leading to the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Workers gather near a derailed Amtrak train Tuesday, June 28, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. The train derailed after hitting a dump truck Monday killing the truck driver and other people on the train and injuring several dozen other passengers on the Chicago-bound train. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Workers watch Tuesday, June 28, 2022 as a freight train moves through the crossing where an Amtrak train derailed Monday near Mendon, Mo. The train derailed after hitting a dump truck Monday killing the truck driver and other people on the train and injuring several dozen other passengers on the Chicago-bound train. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A freight train passes along side a derailed Amtrak train Tuesday, June 28, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. The train derailed after hitting a dump truck Monday killing the truck driver and other people on the train and injuring several dozen other passengers on the Chicago-bound train. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A freight train passes along side a derailed Amtrak train Tuesday, June 28, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. The train derailed after hitting a dump truck Monday killing the truck driver and others on the train and injuring several dozen other passengers on the Chicago-bound train. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

An Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck is seen beyond a corn field Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A worker watches as a freight train moves through a crossing Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a mile west of the crossing near Mendon, Mo., where an Amtrak train derailed after striking a dump truck Monday. Several people were killed, including the driver of the truck, and others were injured in the wreck. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A worker stands at a crossing Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a mile west of the crossing near Mendon, Mo., where an Amtrak train derailed after striking a dump truck Monday. Several people were killed, including the driver of the truck, and others were injured in the wreck. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The patrol said law enforcement and Amtrak officials say about 150 people were taken from the scene to 10 area hospitals. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious. Amtrak officials have said about 275 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard the train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.