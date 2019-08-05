8chan goes down after Cloudflare pulls support in wake of El Paso shooting

(CBS NEWS) — 8chan, the website where the suspected El Paso gunman posted a hate-filled screed, was down temporarily on Monday after its website security and network provider Cloudflare said it would no longer provide services for the controversial site.

“8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate,” Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said in a Monday blog post.

8chan, in a tweet posted late Sunday, acknowledged the decision from Cloudflare and said it expected “some downtime in the next 24-48 hours while we find a solution.” Several checks of the 8chan website Monday morning showed it was down. But the news website Vice reported Monday that 8chan’s administrators said they had secured the services of a provider called BitMitigate and were back online, although not in all parts of the world.

Without Cloudflare’s security service, the site would be open to online attacks that could interrupt access, the Associated Press noted.

Cloudflare’s Prince said the company made the decision to pull its support for 8chan because “they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths.” The web security company noted that other alleged shooters — including a suspect gunman at a synagogue in Poway, California — had posted angry letters on 8chan, and described a culture of an unmoderated “hate-filled community.”

“We reluctantly tolerate content that we find reprehensible, but we draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design,” Prince wrote. “8chan has crossed that line. It will therefore no longer be allowed to use our services.”

Video provided by CNN.