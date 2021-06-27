TSA offers flight crew self-defense training to keep passengers safe

(WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it will begin training its crew members in self-defense to increase passenger safety on flights.

According to TSA, starting early July they will be providing Crew Member Self-Defense (CMSD) training.

“Through this training program, TSA’s Federal Air Marshals are able to impart their specialized expertise in defending against and de-escalating an attack while in an aircraft environment,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “While it is our hope that flight crew members never have need for these tactics, it is critical to everyone’s safety that they be well-prepared to handle situations as they arise.”

The TSA CMSD Training Program will be led by certified instructors who will provide flight crew members with effective defensive measure techniques for responding against an attacker in a commercial passenger or cargo aircraft.

TSA reports that during the training, flight crew members will learn to identify and deter potential threats, and if needed, apply the self-defense techniques against attackers. The voluntary four-hour training will be offered to flight crew members free of charge and is held at 24 locations around the United States.