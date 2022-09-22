(WFRV) – Are you still craving some more summer? Pepsi has created a concoction that combines some of summer’s most tasty flavors.

Described as a ‘limited-edition mini-can beverage trio that incorporates all the elements of the classic summer treat,’ and 2,000 lucky winners will have the opportunity to try the collection before anyone else.

On September 22, the last day of summer, Pepsi announced the ‘Pepsi S’mores Collection.’ A trio of three 7.5-ounce cans, each one devoted to one of the three ingredients of the delectable treat; toasty marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate.

Photo Credit: Erin Manning

Fans are encouraged to mix and match the flavors to create their favorite and most flavorful creation.

The flavors are described as:

Toasty Marshmallow – takes a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.

– takes a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor. Graham Cracker – infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.

– infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile. Chocolate – contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

“S’mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer of Pepsi. “This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s’mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess.”

To be one of the 2,000 winners, fans must act quickly. For a chance to win, fans are asked to share an image or description of how they s’more on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes and follow @Pepsi.