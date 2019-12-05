Active shooting situation confirmed at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU, Hi. (WFRV) — Officials are reportedly responding to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Local 5 affiliate, KHON2, says officials with the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed they responded the report at 2:37 p.m. local time on Wednesday near the Nimitz Gate.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs told KHON2.

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

