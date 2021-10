GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Motorists planning to use WIS 96 between Wrightstown and Morrison next week will need to use a different route.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WIS 96 between County PP and County G will be closed starting Monday (Oct. 25) at 7 a.m. through Friday (Oct. 29) at 3 p.m. Brown County maintenance crews are reportedly replacing two 'failing' culverts as part of state highway maintenance.