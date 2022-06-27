MENDON, Mo. — Multiple injuries are reported after the Amtrak Southwest Chief train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The derailment happened about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, or about two hours by car.

Amtrak confirms there were 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members at the time.

It’s not clear how many people in total were injured. A spokesperson from MU Health Care confirmed three patients were taken by ambulance and helicopter to their hospital.

Pictures and video of the scene show passengers sitting on the side of multiple overturned train cars. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at least eight cars in total derailed.

A number of people with injuries were bussed to a nearby high school for treatment. Emergency responders also called for a mass casualty trailer and all local emergency services from surrounding areas to report to the crash scene, according to dispatch audio shared on Broadcastify.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had just learned about the derailment when he make an appearance at an event in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible situation, I do know that several cars have been derailed. We do believe there could be some fatalities, but again it’s way early on,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “It’s very unfortunate any time you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it’s not a good day.”

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

The train left Kansas City in route to Chicago on Monday afternoon. In full, the Southwest Chief route runs from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Family members who are looking for updates about loved ones traveling on the train can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

This is a developing story; check back with FOX4 for updates.