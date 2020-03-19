AP-NORC poll: Coronavirus concern now surpasses that of flu

1  of  61
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hillside Assembly of God-Gillett Hillside North - Pound Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

AP-NORC poll: Coronavirus concern now surpasses that of flu

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 18, 2020 photo, a street car operator wears a face mask as he drives on H Street in Northeast Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that worries about the coronavirus now surpass concerns about the flu. Thirty-one percent of Americans are very or extremely worried about themselves or someone in their families becoming infected, with another 35% somewhat worried. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHICAGO (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that two-thirds of Americans say they’re at least somewhat concerned they or a loved one will be infected by the coronavirus — up from less than half who said so a month ago.

Among other finding in the survey, conducted March 12-16 among American adults:

— Worries about the coronavirus now surpass concerns about the flu. Thirty-one percent of Americans are very or extremely worried about themselves or someone in their families becoming infected, with another 35% somewhat worried. A month ago, more than half — 55% — said they were not worried.

Concerns about getting the flu decreased over the same period, with 49% now calling themselves at least somewhat worried after 63% said that a month ago.

— When it comes to news and information about the coronavirus, a majority of Americans — 59% — say they rely most heavily on traditional news sources like TV, radio and newspapers.

But while about 7 in 10 adults age 45 or older say they get most of that information from traditional news sources, only about 4 in 10 of those under age 30 say the same. By contrast, about a quarter of those under age 30 say they get news about it from social media, compared with about 1 in 10 adults overall.

— There’s a partisan divide in concern about the coronavirus. Thirty-six percent of Democrats called themselves very worried, compared with 21% of Republicans. Both Democrats and Republicans are more likely to express at least some concern than they were a month ago, when there was little difference in levels of worry. The share who said they were very worried increased only among Democrats.

Democrats are also at least somewhat more likely than Republicans to say they are washing their hands more frequently, staying away from large groups and stocking up on cleaning supplies.

As the poll was being conducted, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,003 adults was conducted March 12-16 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points

