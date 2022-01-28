Apple iPhones adding pregnant man, pregnant person emojis

National

by: Natalie Prieb,

Posted: / Updated:

Emojis on an iPhone (File photo: TENGKU BAHAR/AFP via Getty Images)

(The Hill) – Apple is adding emojis of a pregnant man and pregnant person to iPhones later this year.

The additions are part of the iOS 15.4 update for the cell phone and were first unveiled by emoji-encyclopedia Emojipedia last summer, Fox Business reported

Jane Solomon, Emojipedia’s senior emoji lexicographer, said in a September blog post when announcing the new emojis that they “may be used for representation by trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair — though, of course, use of these emojis is not limited to these groups.”

Solomon wrote that the new emojis could also be utilized as a “tongue-in-cheek way to display a food baby, a very full stomach caused by eating a large meal.” 

Additional new emojis announced with the pregnant man and pregnant person options include gender-inclusive alternatives to the prince and princess emojis and 15 handshake skin tone variations, according to CNN

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA