APPLETON, WI (WFRV) – A community turned out to congratulate Armin Barth, 95, Saturday as he finally received his high school diploma from the Appleton School District.

“I finally got my high school diploma and I only went through 9th grade,” he said with a slight chuckle. “Oh, that is great.”

This moment has been a long time coming.

At the age of 14 headed out west when World War II broke out.

“I thought I was more in need, I figured, working in a shipyard out in Portland, Oregon,” he recalled. He thought he was just going to build ships. “Then it all broke loose and I was in it all the way.”

His grandson began documenting Barth’s service, spurred by a school project of his daughter’s.

“It was a 6th-grade teacher who made an assignment to do something nice for somebody else without them knowing,” explained Rick Hojan of Columbus, Georgia. “This was the perfect fit.”

A special act of Congress back then that allowed men as young as 16 to serve as Merchant Marines.

Decades later they would receive Veteran recognition. Barth also enlisted in the Marine Corps before returning to Appleton to raise and family and work as a Consolidated Freightways trucker for 55 years.

“I’ve been working on this project for four years,” said Hojan. “But for Armin, it’s been 50 years plus to get this recognition. So this is fantastic.”

It all came together when on the anniversary of V-E Day the school board approved Barth’s status as a high school graduate leading to the formal presentation of his diploma.

But that wasn’t all.

Barth would also be received the Congressional Gold Medal of national appreciation hand delivered by Congressman Mike Gallagher.

“It was just a very powerful story,” Congressman Gallagher told Local 5 News. “His story is incredible. His family is incredible.”

The family came from far and wide down to the great-grandbaby Owen.

His co-worker Bob and the neighbors too.

“This was so wonderful to be included,” Tina Boggess said. “Very emotional. I’m not even family.”

You might be wondering how they pulled off such a surprise. They told Grandpa it was a Father’s Day luncheon at the American Legion.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by and a couple of Marines just wanted to shake Barth’s hand.

American Legion Post 38 pulled out all the stops and their famous broasted chicken.

“When they called me to make the arrangement I was more than thrilled to do that,” said Mike Utech of Post 38. “And the numbers kept going up as to how many would be attending!”

The community truly rallied around this native son. A man of action when he was just a boy who offered some parting words to last a lifetime.

“This is a great country. Let’s keep it going.”