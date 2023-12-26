KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man has been charged with murder after an argument over dog feces led to a fatal shooting over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in Knoxville around 6 p.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot at least once. Police said the victim died from his injuries.

The Knoxville Police Department later announced that Stefen White, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

An arrest warrant states that the altercation was over White not picking up his dog’s feces from the yard he shared with the victim.

During the dispute, White pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the shooting remains under investigation. White is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.