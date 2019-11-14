At least 6 victims after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita; Multiple campuses on lockdown amid search for gunman

SANTA CLARITA, Cali. (KTLA) — A report of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita has prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of multiple campuses in the area Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the campus, located at 21900 Centurion Way, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Department said in a series of tweets.

ADVISORY: Police activity at Saugus High. **** AVOID AREA **** — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

There are at least six — but possibly seven — victims, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was not immediately clear if all of them had been shot.

Paramedics responded after receiving a gunshot wound call just before 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The agency confirmed at least one person was shot in the abdomen.

At least three victims could be seen being treated on the campus, Sky5 video showed.

The shooter is described as an Asian male wearing black clothing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Rosedell and Highland elementary schools have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

