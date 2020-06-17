Aunt Jemima to remove image and rename brand, Quaker Oats announces

National
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WCMH

(WCMH) — Quaker Oats announced Wednesday it will remove the name and image of the Aunt Jemima brand.

The move is part of an effort by the company to “make progress toward racial equality,” the company said in a statement first obtained by NBC News.

Related: Land O’ Lakes removes Native American ‘butter maiden’ from packaging

The company said in its statement that it recognizes that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

The 130-year-old brand features a black woman named after a character from 19th-century minstrel shows.

Related: Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"