Back on track: Six Flags Great America set for April 24 opening

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – Six Flags Great America will kick off their 2021 season on Saturday, April 24.

According to officials, the park will operate at a reduced capacity and will have an online reservation system to help manage attendance, schedule guests by day and to stagger arrival times to allow social distancing.

All Members, Season Pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation on Six Flags, Great America’s website.

Multiple health and safety measures will be implemented, including:

Contactless IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees

Advanced security screenings to enable touchless bag checks

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks

Masks will be available to purchase at the front gate

Masks will be required while experiencing a ride or attraction

Easy to identify distance makers will be added to all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations and dining queue lines

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow space between seated parties

“Six Flags Great America is a beloved summer tradition for many, and we are excited to open our park and get our world-class collection of thrills running again,” says Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi.

The park reportedly developed the reopening plan with epidemiologists.