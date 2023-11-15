(KTLA) — Beast’s Library, an attraction that allowed guests to explore the “Beauty and the Beast” character’s secret library, will permanently close on Dec. 10, Disneyland officials announced Tuesday.

Disney’s Imagination Campus, an educational program that teaches students how to use their imagination to solve various challenges, will take over the space.

“Our plan is for Imagination Campus to use the Beast’s Library space moving forward and the final day for guests to experience Beast’s Library will be Dec. 10,” a Disneyland official told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The Beast’s Library attraction is tucked away inside the Sorcerer’s Workshop, located in Hollywood Land at Disney’s California Adventure Park. The famous Prince portrait hangs in the middle of the room and guests can watch as it changes to the clawed version, just like it did in the 1991 animated film.

The enchanted book in the library also asks guests a series of questions to determine which Disney character best fits their personality.

Beast’s Library opened in 2001, according to the Laughing Place. Many Disney fans took to social media to express their opinion regarding the news, with some calling it “the worst Disneyland news ever.”

Beast’s Library isn’t the only thing changing at the resort. The theme park also updated its Guest Pin Trading Etiquette policy.

Pin trading displays can now only be shown in the designated trading area near Westward Ho Trading Company at Disneyland. While pin trading is still permitted in the theme park, the area can only be used for pin trading from park opening until 3 p.m., according to the Disneyland website.

In the past, hardcore pin traders would often bring multiple binders filled with thousands of collectible pins to display at the parks, according to the Orange County Register.

Pin trading was introduced to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in late 1999 after former Disneyland Resort president George Kalogridis observed the activity during a trip to the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

The former resort president saw that pin trading allowed visitors worldwide to interact and communicate even if they didn’t speak the same language, the Register reported.