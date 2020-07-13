Body found during search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera

VENTURA COUNTY, Cali. (WFRV) – A body has been found in Lake Piru, the reservoir in California where “Glee” star Naya Rivera had been boating with her young son before she went missing.
A tweet from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office states that the body was found at Lake Piru this morning and “the recovery is in progress.”
Authorities confirmed on July 8 that Rivera, 33, was missing on Lake Piru. Helicopters and drones were called in to search for Rivera.
Rivera had reportedly rented a pontoon boat and her 4-year-old son was found on the boat wearing a life vest. On Thursday, authorities said they believe Rivera drowned in the lake.
There is no word yet on if the body is Rivera’s.
